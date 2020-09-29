A Maine man convicted of murdering three people in the Aroostook County town of Amity is appealing his conviction in federal court.
Thayne Ormsby’s appeal, filed this month in U.S. District Court, contends he was interviewed by detectives for three hours after he asked for a lawyer. He also contends his trial lawyers were ineffective.
Ormsby was convicted of stabbing Jeffrey Ryan, 55, Ryan’s 10-year-old son Jesse, and a family friend, Jason Dehahn, 30.
Ormsby, who was 20 at the time of the killings, has tried several times to have his conviction overturned or his case reviewed.
In 2013, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously that Ormsby’s confessions were made voluntarily and that their admission during his trial didn’t violate his Fifth Amendment rights.
