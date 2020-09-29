TOPSHAM – Madeline Marilyn (Dobransky) Beaudoin of Topsham passed away Sept. 27, 2020 at Winship Green Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Bath with family by her bedside.She was born in Pejepscot Village July 2, 1932, the ninth child of Andrew and Susie (Demchak) Dobransky and attended the village school. On May 14, 1955 she married Leopold John Beaudoin at St. Andrew’s Mission. The couple spent the next 65 years together, 63 of them in the home Leo built for them in Topsham.Madeline worked making paint brushes for Jay Brush Co. with her brother Joe and in the kitchen at Mt. Ararat School along with her sister Rita. As a homemaker, she made clothes for her four daughters, including yearly Easter outfits, and baked cookies, cakes, muffins or pies every Saturday morning.She loved her family, especially her four grandchildren, her best cat ever Nicky Poo, anything purple and the Boston Red Sox. Her favorite player was Capt. Carl Yastrzemski, who she had the thrill of meeting at a book signing in 1990. She loved listening to Don Orsillo, Rem Dog and Eck call the games. At age 72, she finally saw her team win the World Series, then cheered Big Papi and the boys on to three more.Madeline was known for her whoopie pies and popcorn balls, which were frequently delivered for the entire team during her daughters’ high school, college and adult league athletic events. She rarely missed a game at any level and continued the tradition as a fan of her grandchildren’s activities.She was a connoisseur of chicken fingers and declared the best to be from the Red Barn. She never said no to sweets, especially peanut butter cup ice cream from Fielder’s Choice, and loved anything coconut.During her final months, the staff at Winship Green and Constellation Hospice lovingly cared for “Maddy.” Her family thanks all of the amazing healthcare workers who opened their hearts to Maddy, providing a great comfort during the challenge of COVID-19.She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Andrew, Joe, Mike and Eddie, and sisters Helen, Margaret and Rita.She is survived by her husband, Leo; daughters Sharon Coulton and husband Peter, Dianne Smith and husband Brian, Sandra Kevlik, Karen Beaudoin and wife Margo; and grandchildren Zachary Smith and wife Jackie, Kasey Smith, Corinna Coulton and Jan Kevlik.Visitation will be held under social distancing rules Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home in Brunswick. A mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Oct. 1 by invitation at St. John the Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter are appreciated

