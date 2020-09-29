CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – It is with deepest sorrow we announce our Son, Husband and Brother, John Donald Neuts passed away suddenly on Sept. 26, 2020 following his passion for life. Born June 26, 1991, John was born to ride, and at a young age was able to maneuver many recreational vehicles. His passion for driving snowmobiles led to many racing titles.

John was known by his family, peers and elders as a task-oriented man who was determined to help others. He set an example to all that knew him that assisting others at any time became instantly more important than his own needs. His work ethic and natural skills operating excavating equipment gained him positions at various construction firms in New England where he was well respected. John’s skills at many things and his ability to communicate allowed him to develop a large network of clients and friends throughout New England.

John was most happy spending time with his family and friends at camp on Moosehead Lake. A master boatsman, John was called upon to haul, launch and captain numerous memorable boat trips. John was a skilled pilot, and he also had earned his Class A commercial truck driving license.

John graduated from Falmouth High School and completed secondary studies at SMCC with a degree in Criminal Justice. John enjoyed all aspects of nature and spent a lot of his time enjoying the Maine woods.

On July 14, 2018, John married the love of his life Elena Ardito and they are expecting their first child in January 2021. John was looking forward to the birth of their son while undertaking a new business venture to support his family.

John was predeceased by his maternal grandparents John and Renette Nobile. John’s energetic spirit will be sadly missed by his wife Elena Neuts and beloved dog, Casco, his parents Donald and Joanie Neuts, his sister Rebecca DeCosta, brother-in-law Curtis and niece Olivia, paternal grandparents Frank and Della Neuts, father/mother in-law Gene and Barbara Ardito, brother/sister in-law Anthony and Katie Ardito and their children Vincent and Carolina, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visiting hours celebrating Johns life will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Oct. 2, at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 10:00 a.m. which is by invitation only immediately followed by a committal service at New Calvary Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. which is open to family and close friends, masks must be worn and social distancing followed.

However, it will be livestreamed by going to http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

To view John’s memorial page or to share an online condolence please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Donations to John and Elena’s Baby’s College Fund may be made at http://www.gofundme.com

