NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Three major Christian organizations from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts are partnering with ‘Step With Christ Ministries’ and ‘United In Messiah’ in a 2020 Election Prayer Initiative and Charity Outing Day at Sagamore-Hampton Golf Club in North Hampton, New Hampshire on Monday, Oct. 5.

The Christian Civic League of Maine, Cornerstone New Hampshire, and Sha’ar Hashamayim of Stoughton, Massachusetts, “have helped transform what originally began as a small charity event to ‘seed’ the Maine, New Hampshire Seacoast Region’s ‘First and Only’ Messianic Jewish Congregation of both Jews and Gentiles into a ‘Golf Tournament on Steroids,'” SWC UNITED IN MESSIAH Messianic Pastor Bill Bayliss said in a press release.

After the golf tournament, there will be a Tri-state Town Hall Meeting moderated by New Hampshire’s own ‘Patriot Pastor’ Garrett Lear, “an acclaimed 11th generation Mayflower Descendant and U.S. Constitution expert,” according to event organizer Bayliss. TheNew Hampshire Fife and Drum Corps will also perform.

For more information, contact Pastor Bayliss at 207-363-1775, or visit their Event Blog at www.unitedinmessiah.blogspot.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: