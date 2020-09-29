Arrests

9/21 at 1:28 p.m. Philip Weed, 28, of Post Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Officer Courtney Everett on a charge of fugitive from justice.

9/22 at 9:09 p.m. Joseph Farrell, 49, of Old Farm Road, was arrested on Old Farm Road by Officer Nicholas George on a charge of obstructing the report of a crime.

9/25 at 12:03 a.m. Silas Moody, 18, of Mill Street, Brunswick, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on charges of operating without a license and operating after suspension.

Summonses

9/21 at 9:24 p.m. Daniel Schurman, 33, of Maine Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Main Street by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on charges of operating with a suspended license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

9/23 at 3:19 p.m. Kelly Willey, 42, of Lowelltown Road, Wiscasset, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

9/25 at 1:47 a.m. Austin Rice, 25, of Bowie Hill Road, Durham, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Nicholas George on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

9/25 at 11:51 a.m. Dwaine Evans, 38, of Wildes Road, Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

9/25 at 7:59 p.m. Bryan LeClair, 29, of Strawberry Avenue, Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Robert Wright on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/25 at 11:47 p.m. Samantha Berglund, 19, of Sam Day Hill Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Robert Wright on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/27 at 12:09 a.m. Michael Whitney, 34, of Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons on Hamilton Court by Officer Matthew Bowers on charges of permitting display of false registration validation device and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

9/27 at 2:14 p.m. Troy Bartlett, 32, of Spring Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Middlesex Road by Officer Jose Gomez on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

9/22 at 2:14 p.m. Smoke investigation on Middlesex Road.

9/23 at 12:45 p.m. Electrical hazard on Townsend Way.

9/24 at 9:43 a.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

9/24 at 1:07 p.m. Fire alarm on Lewiston Road.

9/25 at 2:05 p.m. Assist Bowdoinham.

9/25 at 7:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Frost Lane.

9/26 at 10:11 a.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

9/27 at 8:52 a.m. Medical emergency on Marc Avenue.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from Sept. 21-27.

