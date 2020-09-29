Summonses
Joshua I. Serber, 43, of Windham, on Sept. 21 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, on Tandberg Trail.
Elizabeth A. Beane, 30, of Westbrook, on Sept. 22 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
Justin D. Boucher, 37, of Windham, on Sept. 25 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.
Vincent M. Tardiff, 28, of Gray, on Sept. 26 on a charge of assault, on Roosevelt Trail.
