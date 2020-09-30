The Mid-Coast Retired Educators Association (MCREA) will award two $200 grants to two educators in the Bath, Brunswick and Topsham schools for classroom use. The MCREAtive grants will supplement expenses for student-centered, inter-disciplinary projects and may be expended for materials used in the classroom, speakers’ fees, project development and related travel expenses, among other things.

Grant criteria and applications have been e-mailed to the principals in the elementary, middle and high schools so they can make them available to the classroom teachers.

Grant applications are to be submitted by Oct. 31 to Corley Anne Byras, committee chairperson. Those receiving grants will be notified by Dec. 1 and will receive the grant money at that time.

Although not actively teaching in the classrooms anymore, the MCREA members still focus on how they may assist students. Each year on a rotating schedule they award a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior at Morse, Brunswick, or Mt. Ararat who plans on majoring in education.

In an effort to give back to the schools where they taught for many years, members of the association also participated in the annual statewide Day of Caring volunteerism program that assists teachers every August in preparing for the opening day of school.

For more information, call Byras at (207) 213-6880.

