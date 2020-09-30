The Freeport High boys’ cross country team has been placed in quarantine because one of its athletes is a presumed positive case for COVID-19.

The Freeport middle and high schools have been identified by the Maine CDC as one of several schools statewide dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Freeport Superintendent Becky J. Foley sent two letters to the community on Monday. The first informed of a positive case at Freeport Middle School. The second reported three total probable cases, one each at an elementary school, the middle school and the high school.

Freeport Athletic Director Craig Sickels confirmed that the boys’ cross country team is in the midst of a 14-day quarantine based on their interaction over two separate days with the teammate who is presumed to be positive. A presumed positive case results when a person has been in close, prolonged contact with someone who has tested positive. Sickels said the quarantine will end for the cross country runners next Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on when they were in contact.

The girls’ cross country team is not in quarantine.

Also, Wednesday’s home girls soccer varsity/junior varsity doubleheader against Greely has been postponed because of COVID concerns, Sickels said. Additionally, Sickels will be coaching the Freeport golf team at Thursday’s Western Maine Conference qualifying tournament at Natanis Golf Course. Sickels said the golf coach, a teacher at the high school, is also in quarantine.

Currently, the Freeport boys’ soccer, field hockey and football teams have not had their schedules impacted. The football team is scheduled to begin its 7-on-7 touch/flag season Friday at 6 p.m., hosting Gray-New Gloucester.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous