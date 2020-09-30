I reject the Portland Press Herald’s publication of a slanted story about Sen. Susan Collins from Inside Climate News (Sept. 24).
Congress must act on bold climate legislation to improve our environment and create American jobs. It will take strong, creative leadership from both political parties to achieve that goal. Collins is a bold, progressive voice in the Republican Party. She led climate change legislation with Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.; she navigated the repeal of “don’t ask, don’t tell” with Joe Lieberman; she saved the U.S. economy from depression with President Obama and Joe Biden.
These qualities and characteristics are what we need in Washington now more than ever – as we work to solve climate change, expand LGBTQ protections and enact meaningful reforms to address this current public health crisis and prevent the next one. These complex issues will be on the front burner next year. We need proven leaders bringing people together to see outcomes.
Dana O’Brien
Ogunquit
