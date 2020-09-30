I love Portland. I love its diversity, its natural beauty and its small-town feeling. It is why I recently moved here from Asheville, North Carolina.
When I consider buying a house and raising a family here, I worry that I won’t be able to. It seems impossible as a working-class resident. Regular folks are getting pushed out. Housing is hard to find. Wages aren’t keeping up with expenses. Many people are commuting from surrounding towns to survive. I’d like to be able to live, grow and build a business here one day.
That is why I have decided to vote “yes” on the five ballot questions that People First Portland put forward this year. I believe these initiatives, taken together, will protect us.
We can’t afford to wait for the mayor and City Council to protect us. We have a chance to ensure that everyday people will be prioritized.
Sierra Oliver
Portland
