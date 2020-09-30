Once again the issue of abortion is at the forefront of an election cycle.
Pro-choice supporters will insist that women must have a right to choose. Women have had that right to choose for decades. It’s called “birth control.” It’s an intelligent choice if you are not ready to raise a child.
But there is a second choice as well. It’s called “adoption.” (Ask yourself, why does Planned Parenthood not offer this?) Placing an unwanted child into the arms of a loving parent is a perfect plan … and a beautiful choice.
So why, in 2020, are we still talking about abortion? Think about it.
Pamela Brant
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Letter: President Trump is ‘Monday Morning Evangelical’
-
American Journal
Letter: ‘Statesmanlike’ actions ended with Trump election
-
American Journal
Letter: Collins’ offices would not address constituent’s question
-
American Journal
Bicentennial Maine: Westbrook
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Lakes Region Sportsman: So many choices out there in October
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.