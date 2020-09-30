Once again the issue of abortion is at the forefront of an election cycle.

Pro-choice supporters will insist that women must have a right to choose. Women have had that right to choose for decades. It’s called “birth control.” It’s an intelligent choice if you are not ready to raise a child.

But there is a second choice as well. It’s called “adoption.” (Ask yourself, why does Planned Parenthood not offer this?) Placing an unwanted child into the arms of a loving parent is a perfect plan … and a beautiful choice.

So why, in 2020, are we still talking about abortion? Think about it.

Pamela Brant
Westbrook

letter to the editor
