Addie Kaler-Vaill, shown in this circa 1945 photo, was from a well-known and prosperous family in Scarborough. Her life revolved around her family and her community. She was involved with the public library throughout her life and she was on the committee that erected the Soldiers Monument in Dunstan. She financed the tomb at Black Point Cemetery and established a trust fund to provided perpetual care for the cemetery.

Her greatest legacy was the establishment of the Kaler Vaill Home, a retirement home for up to 15 women. She and her husband, Edward Vaill, a prominent business man in Portland, envisioned and planned the endeavor. After her death in 1957, her residence at 382 Black Point Road was expanded and the Kaler Vaill Memorial home opened in 1960.

