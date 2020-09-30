The Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary is encouraging new members to join its organization, which has a primary mission to provide financial and volunteer support to Mid Coast Hospital.

Each year, the Auxiliary works to raise money for hospital projects and provides an opportunity for those looking to give back to their community in a close-knit, social setting.

Past projects partially funded by the Auxiliary include a new MRI machine, CT Scanner, and upgraded Maternity security system. The current pledge of $300,000 supports the renovation and expansion of Mid Coast Senior Health, of which $180,000 has been paid.

The Auxiliary also supports the local community through its annual Herb Paris Health Career Scholarship, which provides support for students studying in a variety of healthcare fields. Last year, $40,000 was awarded in four-year scholarships to 28 area students. This past spring, the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary awarded 17 additional scholarships for eight high school students and nine non-traditional students.

“These students are our future healthcare providers, and support of their educational goals is as important to the health of our community as it is to them,” said Victoria Smith, membership chairperson for the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary. “We hope that we can continue or even increase that level of support this year, and we hope new members will join us in our mission.”

Additionally, as it has with other organizations around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary this year, resulting in the cancellation of annual fundraising events such as the Grand & Glorious Yard Sale. For this reason, Mid Coast Hospital Auxilians are hoping to grow the number of memberships and are asking members to consider donating to the Auxiliary in addition to their dues.

“We hope that as people in our community consider becoming members this year, they will consider the important place Mid Coast Hospital has in the Brunswick community and the role doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff have played in keeping COVID-19 numbers low while putting themselves at risk,” said Smith. “Our group plays a key role in our hospital’s endeavors, and we need our community’s support now more than ever.”

Mid Coast–Parkview Health President Lois Skillings added: “We are so grateful for the dedication and commitment of the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary. Their friendship and support mean so much to our organization and truly helps us to provide high-quality, compassionate care to our community.”

For more information on the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary or to donate, visit www.midcoasthealth.com/auxiliary

