Chebeague Transportation announces new general manager
The Chebeague Transportation Company has a change in leadership, effective Nov. 23, with the retirement of General Manager Carol Sabasteanski.
Assistant General Manager Matt Ridgway will assume the position of general manager of the nonprofit company, which provides ferry, barge, mainland parking lot management and bus service for Chebeague Island.
Ridgway joined CTC in 2013 as captain. In 2016 he was named senior captain, in 2019 he was promoted to marine operations manager and earlier this year promoted to assistant general manager. Ridgway lives on Chebeague with his wife and two children.
Sabasteanski joined CTC in 2010 and has directed a significant reorganization and modernization of the company, most recently with the design and construction of the Independence, CTC’s new ferry.
As part of the reorganization, Capt. Beth Putnam has been promoted to senior captain and safety officer. Putnam joined CTC in 2004 as a deckhand. Under a CTC-sponsored program, she gained her captain’s license in 2006.
CTC operates over 3,600 ferry trips and transports over 150,000 passengers annually between Chebeague Island and Yarmouth, including school students, commuters, island workers, law enforcement personnel, summer visitors and year-round residents. It also provides 24-hour emergency rescue transport for the Chebeague community.
“CTC has grown significantly under Carol’s leadership and the company has built a tremendous team in the last 10 years. We look forward to the future with Matt as the leader,” said CTC Board President John Rent.
New ventures
Lajoie Bros., a family owned and operated construction management firm, announced it is expanding to the Brunswick area. The company, which has been based in Augusta since it was founded in 1962, will continue to operate out of the capital city, but has the need for a Midcoast hub.
“Lajoie Bros has worked on many construction projects in the Midcoast region in recent years and in so doing has enjoyed watching the area grow and prosper,” said Joe Lajoie, vice president.
The business has completed projects in Brunswick that included a Wayfair call center, Fast Eddies Car Wash and Sunray Animal Clinic. In addition to Lajoie’s new location, completion is nearing on a Dunkin’ and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.
Recognition
Mainebiz celebrated inspirational female leaders at the 2020 Mainebiz Women to Watch virtual reception on Sept. 22, when it launched its Women to Watch award program to bring attention to top-notch women executives, women whose daily work strengthens their organizations and by extension, Maine’s economy. This year’s honorees are: Angela Okafor, an attorney, entrepreneur and member of the Bangor City Council; Elizabeth McLellan, founder and president of Partners for World Health in Portland; Erin Flett, owner of Erin Flett Textiles & Home in Gorham; Heidi Neal, owner of the Loyal Biscuit chain of pet supplies stores; and Marcia Minter, co-founder and executive director of the Indigo Arts Alliance in Portland.
Hires, promotions, appointments
Bishop Robert Deeley announced that Scott Graff, CPA, has been appointed as the Diocese of Portland’s chief financial officer, effective immediately. Since June 1, Graff has served as the diocese’s associate financial officer and now replaces David Twomey, who is retiring after 25 years in the position.
Northern Light Mercy Hospital has announced its newest medical practice, Northern Light Mercy Midwives, with the onboarding of three new providers. Formerly known as Back Cove Midwives, the new Mercy practice includes a dedicated team led by certified nurse midwives Eileen Grillo of Freeport, Jennifer Gilbert of South Portland and Elsa Heros of Portland.
Strategic communications firm Broadreach Public Relations has hired Brian Lee as a client associate that will provide support to senior staff and work with clients in the financial, legal and professional industries.
Daniel Martino, DO, has joined Northern Light Mercy Surgery as a general surgeon. Martino earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida. He completed his residency in general surgery with fields of interest in robotics and laparoscopy at Detroit Medical Center Sinai Grace Hospital in Michigan.
Carrie Pelletier has been promoted to director of nursing at Mid Coast Senior Health in Brunswick. In her new role, she will manage the nursing department and oversee the daily operations of Mid Coast Senior Health’s long-term care community, Mere Point, and skilled nursing and rehabilitation at Bodwell.
Best Places to Work in Maine list announced
The Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management has announced the winners in the 15th annual “Best Places to Work in Maine” program. This year, 84 companies met the criteria.
The list recognizes companies that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments. The organization that manages the program, Best Companies Group, gathered information from all registered organizations that included employee benefits, workplace policies and employee responses through a comprehensive satisfaction survey.
Participating companies receive an Employee Feedback Report in an effort to help them identify their strengths and find opportunities to continue building a better workplace.
The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence in companies throughout the state.
2020 Best Places to Work in Maine, in alphabetical order:
Small Employers 15-49 U.S. employees
Acadia Benefits, Inc.
Arkatechture
Blue Marble Geographics
Casco Systems, LLC
Chilton Furniture Co.
Colby Co. Engineering
Criterium Engineers
Great Works Internet
Horch Roofing
iBec Creative
Maine Information Network
Main-Land Development Consultants Inc
MPX
Octane Marketing
Page One Web Solutions
Planson International
Portland Webworks, Inc.
Purdy Powers & Company
Rich Exterior Solutions, Inc.
Saco Valley Credit Union
SFX America
Spinnaker Trust
Trademark Federal Credit Union
TruChoice FCU
Trueline
Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc.
Medium Employers (50-249 U.S. employees)
Albin, Randall & Bennett
Allen Insurance and Financial
Avesta Housing
Bath Savings Institution
Bernstein Shur
Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences
CCB, Inc.
CES, Inc.
Coretelligent LLC
cPort Credit Union
Dahl-Chase Diagnostic Services
Day’s Jewelers
DeBlois Electric
Downeast Credit Union
Drummond Woodsum
Evergreen Credit Union
Finance Authority of Maine
Good Shepherd Food Bank
GreenPages Technology Solutions
Harriman Associates
HealthReach Community Health Centers
Katahdin Trust Company
Knickerbocker Group
Landry/French Construction
Maine Credit Union League & Synergent
Maine Savings Federal Credit Union
Maine State Credit Union
Midcoast Federal Credit Union
National Distributors Inc.
North Shore Behavioral Health
Northeast Charter & Tour Co., Inc.
Patriot Subaru
PeoplesChoice Credit Union
Skowhegan Savings Bank
SymQuest
Systems Engineering
The County Federal Credit Union
University Credit Union
Wings for Children and Families
Large employers (250+ U.S. employees)
Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice
athenahealth
Bangor Savings Bank
Burns & McDonnell
Consigli Construction Co., Inc
Darling’s
Dechra
Edward Jones
Hancock Lumber
Hussey Seating Company
Machias Savings Bank
MaineGeneral Health
NFI North
Publishers Clearing House
SHP Management Corporation
Summit Utilities, Inc
TD Bank, N.A.
T-Mobile – Oakland
Tyler Technologies
