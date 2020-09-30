Enjoy Harvest Time in Maine

This fall, the Maine Bureau of Agriculture is urging everyone to support Maine’s agricultural producers in every way possible. This may include an online virtual farm visit and placing an order for easy shipment. It may mean a road trip to a farm or farmers’ market, or stopping along your travels to purchase apples, potatoes, honey, or fall decorations from a roadside stand. When you buy from a farmer, you help sustain family farms, preserve jobs, and support the local economy.

There are a number of special events occurring this fall where you can safely celebrate Maine agriculture and the beauty of the season. These opportunities are planned locally, with careful attention to CDC guidelines for coronavirus precautions. If you’d like to participate in these agricultural activities, remember to call ahead to learn about requirements at your destination, wear a mask, stay home if you aren’t feeling well, and follow any guidelines offered on site. Here are a few ways to enjoy Maine’s agriculture this fall:

Explore Maine’s Cideries and Wineries

Fall is the perfect season to explore the flavors of Maine through ciders and wines. Many are available in local stores, and some locations welcome you to observe the process and sample products.

The Maine Winery Guild invites you to travel along the Maine Wine Trail. Maine wineries and cideries produce grape and fruit wines, distilled spirits, meads, ciders, and fortified wines. Download a copy of your winery passport at mainewinetrail.com.

Experience Apple Picking

Apples are a favorite Maine crop, and local orchards are particularly beautiful in the golden hues of autumn. Shoppers can enjoy the crisp bite of a Maine apple, a refreshing sip of cider, and many delicious apple products. You can find Maine apples and apple products at orchards (many with pre-picked or pick-your-own options), farmers’ markets, farm stands, cooperatives, independent grocers, and supermarkets.

Connect with Maine Maple During Maine Maple Producers Weekend – October 9-11, 2020

Sweet, local maple syrup is always available in Maine, but this fall, there will be a special opportunity to visit many maple producers to stock up on syrup and maple treats during Maine Maple Producers Weekend. Learn more about participating producers at mainemapleproducers.com.

Discover Maine Cheeses and Dairy Products at Open Creamery Day – Sunday, October 11, 2020

It’s easy to celebrate Maine creameries year-round by purchasing Maine cheeses and dairy products at your local farmers’ market or shop. On Sunday, October 11, during the holiday weekend, the Maine Cheese Guild presents its annual Open Creamery Day, an opportunity to visit select farms to see the animals that make milk, learn the tradition of cheesemaking, and discover new Maine cheeses. Go to mainecheeseguild.org to find participating creameries.

Learn where to find Maine agricultural products and more at www.getrealmaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.