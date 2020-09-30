AUBURN — A tractor trailer rolled over Wednesday morning in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 near mile marker 77 after the driver fell asleep, according to the Maine State Police.

According to police, David Hand, 28, of New Jersey was driving north on the turnpike when he fell asleep, causing the tractor-trailer he was operating to leave the roadway and strike a guardrail near mile marker 77.

The tractor trailer, which was hauling produce, rolled over and fell down the embankment, according to police.

Hand received non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for further evaluation.

The Lewiston Fire Department and United Ambulance Service also responded to the crash, according to police.

The right lane of the turnpike was shut down for several hours while the Maine Department of Transportation worked to clean the road of debris.

