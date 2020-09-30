Muntasir Ahmed scored twice in the first half and Deering made it stand on Tuesday in a 2-1 boys’ soccer win over South Portland.

Sam Kierstead scored in the second half for South Portland.

FALMOUTH 4, PORTLAND 2: Sam Gearan and Rion Dos Santos scored in the first half as the Yachtsmen overcame an early deficit and beat the Bulldogs at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Sublime Kitenga scored to give Portland an early lead.

Willie Parker and Mason Farr extended Falmouth’s lead to 4-1 in the second half before Alexandre Tchibassa scored late for Portland.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, MORSE 1: Jack Byrne scored two goals to lead the Panthers (1-1) over the Shipbuilders (0-2) in Yarmouth.

Matt Powers and Reese Merritt also scored for NYA while Michael Belleau and Noah Cannon combined for five saves in goal.

GORHAM 4, BONNY EAGLE 0: Andrew Farr had a pair of goals, one in each half, as the Rams beat the Scots in Standish.

Kyle Landry opened the scoring for Gorham, then sent in a pass to set up an Assa Farley header with 8 seconds to play in the first half.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CHEVERUS 10, WESTBROOK 0: Olivia Bradford scored three goals in the first half as the Stags (1-0) beat Blue Blazes (1-1) in Westbrook.

Mia Kratzer had three goals and an assist and Julia Kratzer contributed two goals for Cheverus while Roxie van Oosterum and Helena Bolduc also scored.

Neve Cawley and Emily Bontatibus combined in goal for the shutout.

SOUTH PORTLAND 1, DEERING 0: Julianna Coyne’s goal just before halftime held up as the visiting Red Riots beat the Rams.

After collecting a through ball from Evi Selser, Coyne tucked in a shot from the left side inside the near post.

BRUNSWICK 3, MT. ARARAT 0: Mia Klimash, Molly Taub and Betty Bakkila scored and Aisley Snell made 11 saves as the Dragons (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-2).

Emma Banks had two assists for Brunswick.

