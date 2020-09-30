WESTBROOK — Police Chief Janine Roberts will retire from the force at the end of this year to start a personal and office safety business.

“I am in the process of establishing the company and expect to be operational shortly after the first of the year,” Roberts said Wednesday.

Her last day as chief will be Dec. 31.

“I wish her the absolute best,” City Administrator Jerre Bryant said. “She’s been tremendous to work for and I am sad to lose someone as talented and committed to the service as Janine Roberts is.”

Roberts has led the department for six years.

“Through the years, Chief Roberts has consistently demonstrated the knowledge, judgment, courage and compassion that she inspires in those around her,” Mayor Mike Foley said in a prepared statement released Tuesday. “The legacy of her administration will be found in the community outreach that she has made integral to the daily operations of the Police Department, and in the integrity of the officers she has led.”

Bryant also cited Roberts’ impact on the department’s community involvement.

“The first thing that comes to mind is the level of community outreach within the department she has gotten, which has been outstanding,” he said.

Roberts hosted community programs, strengthened Westbrook’s National Night Out presence and been active in Wreaths Across America, among a number of other involvements. Most recently, she has hosted community forums in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests nationwide.

She has won numerous awards for her outreach, including the 2019 Spurwink Humanitarian Award.

A former lieutenant with the Portland Police Department, Robert was sworn in as Westbrook’s police chief in 2014. She has an associate degree in law enforcement technology and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

“Her support for her team members in the Police Department has carried our officers through a particularly challenging time for anyone who chooses law enforcement as their career, and she inspires us all to do our absolute best. She has truly been an outstanding chief of police and community leader for our City,” Foley said.

Work to find Robert’s replacement will begin immediately, according to Foley.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: