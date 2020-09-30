Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts says she intends to retire at the end of 2020.

Roberts notified the city on Tuesday of her plans, ending a 6-year stint in the top post.

“Through the years, Chief Roberts has consistently demonstrated the knowledge, judgement, courage and compassion that she inspires in those around her,” wrote Mayor Michael T. Foley, in an announcement posted online Wednesday. “The legacy of her administration will be found in the community outreach that she had made integral to the daily operations of the police department, and in the integrity of the officers she has led.”

Foley said the recruitment process to find Roberts’ successor will begin immediately, and expects the city to name a new chief before January.

Before coming to Westbrook, Roberts worked as an officer in Portland for 29 years and reached the rank of lieutenant before her first retirement in 2014.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: