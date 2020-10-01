BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Nick Battista, senior policy officer at the Island Institute, has been appointed chair of the ConnectMaine Authority’s board. ConnectMaine’s mission is to facilitate the universal availability of broadband to all Maine households and businesses. Establishing criteria defining areas with inadequate service, supporting investments in broadband, and administering funds are all duties of ConnectMaine. Battista has been collaborating on the Island Institute’s broadband for coastal sustainability project since 2016. In addition, he also serves on the boards of the Maine Broadband Coalition and Maine Island Trail Association. A native Mainer, Battista graduated from Colby College. He then obtained his master of science degree in marine affairs from the University of Rhode Island and juris doctor degree from Roger Williams University. Nick, his wife, Meredith, and their daughter, Lettie, live in Camden.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland has appointed Paul Lones to its board of directors. In addition to extensive experience in engineering, operations, supply chain, human resources and information technology in competitive global organizations, Lones is also an experienced construction site volunteer. Paul currently serves on the Mercy Hospital Board of Trustees as chair and is a member of Habitat’s “Wednesday Crew” of construction volunteers.

PROMOTIONS

MMG Insurance Co. has hired David McPherson as senior vice president of operations. McPherson will transition into his new role with the help of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Matt McHatten. McPherson has worked at national carriers since 1993, with his most recent responsibilities including senior level operational management and oversight of commercial middle market products in the southwestern U.S. This new position is part of a broader leadership succession plan as MMG prepares for the retirement of Larry Shaw on Dec. 31, 2022, and McHatten stepping into the president and CEO role thereafter.

NEW HIRES

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Ashley O’Neil is joining their Kennebunk office after eight years as an agent in Palm Beach, Florida, and Darien, Connecticut. O’Neil closed over $25 million in sales in Palm Beach last year and earned sales recognition awards in Connecticut after just two years in sales. O’Neil attended the University of Virginia and Boston University for broadcasting, and has a 20-year background in marketing and promotion.

Eugene “Gene” McKeen has been hired as a project manager and environment, health and safety specialist at Westbrook-based engineering firm St. Germain. His specialized skill set includes the implementation and oversight of quality management systems, the development and administration of training for production and quality personnel, and the oversight of environment, health and safety programs for large industrial facilities. McKeen worked as a quality and safety manager at a large industrial company prior to joining St. Germain.

Gabriel “Gabe” McGinn has been hired at St. Germain as an environmental scientist who has experience in soil, groundwater, air and vapor sampling. He performs Phase I and II environmental site assessments and underground storage tank closure assessments. McGinn has experience with direct-push geoprobes, including the installation of soil borings and monitoring wells. He will be assisting St. Germain’s clients, investigating and remediating environmental contamination at a variety of commercial and industrial sites.

Kyle Jacobsen is another new hire at St. Germain, with experience in design and construction of wastewater treatment, pumping, and piping projects and has overseen the project management of multiple water and wastewater projects. Prior to joining St. Germain, Jacobson was employed as a field engineer with the Indian Health Service – Division of Sanitation Facilities Construction in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, where he led and completed all aspects of engineering projects from initial design through construction and project closeout.

Oliver Bradeen has been named executive director at Milestone Recovery, a Maine nonprofit working to address the problems of substance use disorder and homelessness. Bradeen previously worked as substance use disorder liason for the Portland Police Department. He has also taught in the Clinical Mental Health Program and at the University of Southern Maine.

Skelton Taintor & Abbott attorney Jordan Payne Hay has joined the board of the Maine Women’s Network – Androscoggin Chapter. Maine Women’s Network is a nonprofit organization that aims to increase women’s professional growth and leadership skills through networking and education. Hay practices employment, civil rights, human resources support and intellectual property law at Skelton Taintor & Abbott, and was named in the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in 2020 in the categories of employment law and intellectual property.

Dr. Basem Elbrolosy has joined St. Mary’s Poland Family Practice as a primary care provider. Elbrolosy focuses on family medicine and earned his degree from the University of Alexandria in Alexandria, Egypt. Elbrolosy is accepting new patients at St. Mary’s Poland Family Practice, located at 1230 Main St. in Poland.

Appletree School in Cape Elizabeth has hired Maggie Ruff as a preschool teacher. Ruff earned her early & elementary education and studio arts degrees from Connecticut College, where she worked with preschool to fifth-grade students each semester. At the nature-based school, she will continue to encourage children’s inner creativity and learning through art, storytelling, songs, adventures and problem-solving.

