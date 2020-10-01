Heather Abbott, candidate for Yarmouth Town Council, will make our schools a priority. Heather is committed to our school community. Given the opportunity, Heather will fight for education in a fiscally responsible manner. Please join me in voting for Heather Abbott, Yarmouth Town Council.
Amie Moore
Yarmouth
