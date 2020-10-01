As Senate chair of the Appropriations and Finance Committee, Cathy Breen brought the state share of local education funding to 51% – the highest ever – with no income tax increase! She secured funding for Medicaid expansion to over 70,000 Mainers under the Affordable Care Act and put all ACA protections, including coverage of preexisting conditions, into Maine law. Plus, she supported increasing municipal revenue sharing by $250 million, resulting in local property tax relief.

Sen. Breen led the passage of a bipartisan biennial budget in 2019 and a unanimous supplemental budget in 2020. Under her leadership, the committee made responsible decisions that put Maine in a better position to deal with the economic impact of COVID-19.

These accomplishments, along with other legislative successes, demonstrate that Cathy achieves positive results for her community and for the entire state of Maine. That is why I’m voting to return Sen. Breen to Augusta.

Mike Williams

Cumberland

