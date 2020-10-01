Re: “When does tallying of absentee votes begin? Election Day” (Sept. 29, Page A1):
I want to commend Staff Writer Scott Thistle for his thorough, well-organized explanation of absentee vote tallying. I’ve been voting for decades and never knew the details.
I believe every newspaper should publish this kind of clear, step-by-step article for their voters in order to reduce the effectiveness of all the disinformation being spread, including by the president of the country, of all people.
Is there any way you could place this article on a general Facebook page, or pages, so more people might read it? Unfortunately, too many people get their news there and need to get actual facts!
Rosemarie Fitch
New Gloucester
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Davis shows in Game 1 of the NBA finals that it’s his time now
-
Business
Maine’s first multi-town solar project nears completion
-
Sports
With more positive tests, Titans-Steelers postponed until later in season
-
Do This
Press Play: Listen to ‘Portal to Your Heart’ by Lynda Mandolyn
-
Politics
Maine’s high court asked to put hold on ranked-choice voting decision
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.