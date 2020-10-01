Re: “When does tallying of absentee votes begin? Election Day” (Sept. 29, Page A1):

I want to commend Staff Writer Scott Thistle for his thorough, well-organized explanation of absentee vote tallying. I’ve been voting for decades and never knew the details.

I believe every newspaper should publish this kind of clear, step-by-step article for their voters in order to reduce the effectiveness of all the disinformation being spread, including by the president of the country, of all people.

Is there any way you could place this article on a general Facebook page, or pages, so more people might read it? Unfortunately, too many people get their news there and need to get actual facts!

Rosemarie Fitch

New Gloucester

