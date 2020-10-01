According to the National Center for Health Statistics and other agencies, the number of deaths in the United States, for 2019, were:

• Murders: 16,425

• Auto crashes: 38,800

• Suicides: 48,344

• Overdoses: 70,980

Total: 174,549

This year, the COVID-19 virus has already claimed over 200,000 U.S. lives, and will continue to do so until it is stopped. We have the highest COVID-19 death total in the world, although we make up only about 5 percent of the world’s population.

Why has this happened? Because our president has lied about the disease’s seriousness, touted bogus cures, ignored the scientific community and dismissed those who disagree with him. He has also shown not an iota of leadership in the fight against this disease. Now, with the fall and winter flu season approaching, there are grim predictions about how high our total will go.

It is time to remove this bumbling, know-nothing man from the highest office in the land.

Larry Ryan

Springvale

