The number of Maine residents filing initial claims for unemployment benefits has ticked upward over the past three weeks as the number of continued unemployment claims declines gradually.
About 2,300 Mainers filed initial claims for federal and state unemployment aid last week, the third consecutive week with more than 2,000 new claims filed.
The number of continuing claims ticked downward slightly to 53,900 last week, about a thousand fewer claims than the week before. Those claims include state unemployment, federal benefits for contract and other self-employed workers and those not eligible for state programs and extended benefits for those who have expired their unemployment pay.
This story will be updated.
