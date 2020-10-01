BIDDEFORD — For those who missed Maine Maple Sunday, get ready for Maine maple weekend. It is coming up soon, officially Oct. 9 to 11, and some maple syrup producers are extending their hours beyond the weekend.

It is the autumn answer to Maine Maple Sunday, traditionally held on the fourth Sunday in March. Coronavirus meant a halt to that popular spring event this year — and so, maple product producers are opening their farms to highlight tasty maple syrup and treats in the crisp autumn air.

“Based on guidelines from CDC and local government officials, we are prepared and excited to host Maine Maple Producers Weekend in October,” said Maine Maple Producers Association President Scott Dunn. “There is no doubt, the pandemic has hit our producers really hard. While the weekend of activities might look and feel a little different, we are confident we can provide the opportunity for people to safely celebrate pure Maine maple and support local producers.”

The event will be held in conjunction with the new 14-day North American Maple Tour in the U.S. and Canada.

The 240 members of the MMPA produce 580,000 gallons annually, Dunn said. Their business operations generate more than $21.6 million for the Maine economy. Members of the association also support more than 560 full-time and part-time jobs that generate more than $17.3 million in wages, he said.

York County MMPA members open for Maine Maple Weekend include:

• Andy’s Agway, 13 Cole Farm Road, Dayton: Clark Cole Family Pure Maple Syrup at Andy’s Agway, Friday, Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with maple syrup that has been produced by the Clark Cole family since the 1970s.

• Maple Moon Farm, 289 Chick Road, Lebanon, Saturday Oct. 10, Sunday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1700s era working Maine farm with maple trees, stone walls, and lots of maple products. Outdoor only event.

• Hilltop Boilers. 157 Elm St, Newfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 to 18. To avoid crowds, the venue will be open every day of the North American Maple Tour. Many and varied maple products, fall foliage, and country roads.

• Hidden Roots Maple Farm, 28 Tufts Lane, Limerick Oct 11. and 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours, sales, and more. Curbside pickup available.

• Dunn Family Maple, 419 Chicopee Road, Buxton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct 10-12 and 17-18. Social distancing, masks, hand sanitizing on site. Syrup and lots more.

• Pingree Maple Products,75 High Road, Cornish 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct 10-11. Lots of maple treats at this third-generation ample farm, established in 1969.

• Highland Farm Sugarworks, 152 Towles Hill Road, Cornish 9 a.m. til sunset, Oct. 10-11. Enjoy the Maple products and fall foliage views of Mt. Washington and the surrounding foothills.

