CHICAGO — Game 2 of the National League wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins was postponed because of a forecast for rain on Thursday.
Miami leads 1-0 after winning the opener 5-1, and the teams will meet Friday.
If a Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday.
Yu Darvish was scheduled to start Game 2 for Chicago, and rookie Sixto Sánchez for the Marlins.
THE MARLINS are hoping center fielder Starling Marte can play through a broken bone in his left hand as they try to eliminate the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Marte was hit by a fastball in the ninth inning of Miami’s 5-1 win Wednesday, and X-rays revealed a non-displaced fracture in his fifth metacarpal – the bone that leads into the pinkie finger.
The team is optimistic and is still considering him day to day. Marte started in the opener of the best-of-three series after he was hit on the front of his helmet by a fastball during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Yankees.
“He’s been like a target almost,” Manager Don Mattingly said. “But he’s been bouncing back from everything else so hopefully we get good results with everything and we’ll see where he’s at.”
DODGERS-BREWERS: Looking for a two-game sweep of Milwaukee after Wednesday’s 4-2 win in Game 1, the top-seeded Dodgers give the ball to left-hander Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA) at home on Thursday night. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP is 9-11 with a 4.43 ERA in the postseason and lost his lone start in last year’s Division Series.
The injury-depleted Brewers counter with right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who was 3-5 with a 3.05 ERA during the shortened season. He came up big last weekend with 10 strikeouts over eight shutout innings in a must-win game that helped Milwaukee eke out the No. 8 playoff seed.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Election 2020
After pandemic delay, Biden launching in-person canvassing
-
News
Two square off for Brunswick-area senate seat
-
Local Elections
Challenger looks to unseat three-term incumbent in Senate District 25
-
The Forecaster
Dinner is served: Falmouth Community Supper changes course
-
South Portland Sentry
Maine Mall flag display honors ‘Community Heroes’