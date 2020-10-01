CHICAGO — Game 2 of the National League wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins was postponed because of a forecast for rain on Thursday.

Miami leads 1-0 after winning the opener 5-1, and the teams will meet Friday.

If a Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday.

Yu Darvish was scheduled to start Game 2 for Chicago, and rookie Sixto Sánchez for the Marlins.

THE MARLINS are hoping center fielder Starling Marte can play through a broken bone in his left hand as they try to eliminate the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Marte was hit by a fastball in the ninth inning of Miami’s 5-1 win Wednesday, and X-rays revealed a non-displaced fracture in his fifth metacarpal – the bone that leads into the pinkie finger.

The team is optimistic and is still considering him day to day. Marte started in the opener of the best-of-three series after he was hit on the front of his helmet by a fastball during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Yankees.

“He’s been like a target almost,” Manager Don Mattingly said. “But he’s been bouncing back from everything else so hopefully we get good results with everything and we’ll see where he’s at.”

DODGERS-BREWERS: Looking for a two-game sweep of Milwaukee after Wednesday’s 4-2 win in Game 1, the top-seeded Dodgers give the ball to left-hander Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA) at home on Thursday night. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP is 9-11 with a 4.43 ERA in the postseason and lost his lone start in last year’s Division Series.

The injury-depleted Brewers counter with right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who was 3-5 with a 3.05 ERA during the shortened season. He came up big last weekend with 10 strikeouts over eight shutout innings in a must-win game that helped Milwaukee eke out the No. 8 playoff seed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »