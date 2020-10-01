FREEPORT – Bettyjean Winslow Hilton passed away Sept. 21, 2020 at Hawthorne House, Freeport. She was born in Freeport May 30, 1931.

Bettyjean enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Richard D. Hilton.

She is survived by a sister, Vaughndella Curtis from Freeport; a son, Kenneth E. Hilton and wife Sandra of Durham, two daughters, Sandy J. Hagar and husband Howard of Durham, and Nancy P. Stewart and husband Timothy of Freeport; her six grandchildren, Trisha Baker, Eliza Damone, Amy Scribner, Ellen Stewart, Anjelica Hilton, and Colby Hilton; her six great-grandchildren, Luke Scribner, Logan Baker, Shane Scribner, Reed Scribner, Adeline Damone, and Liam Francoeur.

A dear friend of hers wrote, “I will always think of Jean as the quint essential Mainer, full of quiet mischief, great practicality, deep loyalty for those she loved and private pride in the things she valued”.

Donations in her memory may be made to the

Alzheimers Association

383 U.S. Rte. 1

Suite 2c

Scarborough, ME 04074

