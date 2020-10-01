SCARBOROUGH — One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Scarborough on Thursday, Oct. 1, according to Scarborough Police.

At 12:51 p.m., the department received a report of an accident involving a pick-up truck and a small car at the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Pleasant Hill Road, and the road was closed for several hours, Scarborough Police Sgt. Eugene O’Neill said in a statement.

The driver of the car was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, O’Neill said. The name of the driver is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The driver and passengers of the pick-up truck were not injured, he said.

The Saco and Windham police departments are assisting police in the investigation of the accident.

