The Portland Fire Department credits a sprinkler system with preventing a fire at a woodworking shop from spreading to several businesses in the same building.

Deputy Chief Shawn Neat said the fire at 17 Westfield St. broke out around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, the commercial building’s sprinkler system had been activated and was doing a pretty good job of suppressing the fire.

The woodworking shop is located within a building that houses six other businesses, Neat said. The fire was quickly extinguished and the building sustained minor damage.

A brewery and a copy shop are located at that address.

