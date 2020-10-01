The Portland Fire Department credits a sprinkler system with preventing a fire at a woodworking shop from spreading to several businesses in the same building.
Deputy Chief Shawn Neat said the fire at 17 Westfield St. broke out around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, the commercial building’s sprinkler system had been activated and was doing a pretty good job of suppressing the fire.
The woodworking shop is located within a building that houses six other businesses, Neat said. The fire was quickly extinguished and the building sustained minor damage.
A brewery and a copy shop are located at that address.
