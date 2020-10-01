Singer and guitarist Lynda Mandolyn keeps plenty busy with her Portland-based bands Crystal Canyon and Tiger Bomb. She did however find the time to release a solo track in mid-September.

You can find Mandolyn, who lives in Portland, on Bandcamp.

On the ballad “Portal to Your Heart,” Mandolyn sings, plays guitar and keys and you’ll also hear Serge Vladimiroff on bass, guitar and drum sequencing.

Here’s the video to “Portal to Your Heart:”

