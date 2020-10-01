Efforts to restore power to Central Maine Power customers were winding down Thursday night, with just over 1,000 outages reported at 9 p.m.
CMP expects to have power restored to nearly all of those customers who lost power in Wednesday’s wind and rainstorm by midnight, according to its website.
The company whose service area includes southern and central Maine said that only a few customers in places such as Farmington, Richmond and Montville would have to wait until Friday before power could be restored. Kennebec County reported the most outages – 354 Thursday night.
Wednesday’s storm, which packed wind gusts of more than 50 mph, caused more than 114,000 outages at its peak. Versant Power, which serves Down East and parts of Aroostook County, reported 697 outages Thursday evening.
“Versant Power will reach 98 percent completion before the end of the day,” spokeswoman Judy Long said in a statement. “Any remaining customers who have severe damage or live in remote locations, including those on camp roads in Penobscot County, should be brought online early Friday.”
