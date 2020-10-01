Arrests

9/26 at 5:14 p.m. Benjamin Matthew Dee, 37, of Lewiston, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Daniel Donovan on a warrant.

Summonses

9/23 at 8:46 a.m. David M. McKay, 64, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on the corner of Mussey and Payne Roads by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of driving without a license.

9/23 at 8:58 a.m. Ira Baker, 32, of Saco, was issued a summons on the corner of Route 1 and Milliken Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of driving after suspension.

9/23 at 9:46 a.m. Scott L. Creighton, 46, of Falmouth, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

9/23 at 11:57 a.m. Jennifer M. Twombly, 42, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a shoplifting charge.

9/24 at 10:37 p.m. Brandon Christopher Crawford-Adams, 20, of San Antonio, Texas, was issued a summons on the corner of Route 1 and Lucky Lane on charges of driving to endanger and minor transporting liquor.

Fire calls:

9/21 at 6:50 a.m. Assist Gorham.

9/21 at 6:58 a.m. Odor investigation on Marsh Rock Circle.

9/21 at 8:58 a.m. Structure fire on Beech Ridge Road.

9/21 at 10:25 a.m. Electrical burning on Route 1.

9/21 at 10:32 a.m. Gas stove leak on Overlook Drive.

9/22 at 7:23 a.m. Elevator alarm on Ashley Drive.

9/22 at 11:56 a.m. Trash bin fire on Manson Libby Road.

9/23 at 6:44 a.m. Assist Gorham.

9/23 at 11:29 a.m. Odor investigation on Beech Ridge Road.

9/23 at 1:55 p.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

9/23 at 2:19 p.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

9/23 at 4:19 p.m. Assist South Portland.

9/23 at 10:24 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/24 at 3:39 p.m. Trash bin fire on Payne Road.

9/24 at 3:51 p.m. Structure fire on Skyline Street.

9/24 at 7:39 p.m. Fire alarm on Richards Way.

9/25 at 11:02 a.m. Assist Gorham.

9/25 at 1:42 p.m. Wires down on Black Point Road.

9/25 at 5:25 p.m. Assist Buxton.

9/26 at 9:08 a.m. Check detector batteries on Clearview Drive.

9/26 at 10:44 a.m. Mulch fire on Gallery Boulevard.

9/26 at 3:13 p.m. Assist South Portland.

9/26 at 7:07 p.m. Odor investigation on the corner of White Sands Lane and Kent Street.

9/26 at 9:52 p.m. Fire alarm on Carriage Walk Lane.

9/26 at 11:45 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/27 at 3:38 a.m. Assist Gorham.

9/27 at 5:00 a.m. Assist Gorham.

9/27 at 7:33 p.m. Fire alarm on Pine Oak Drive.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 37 calls Sept. 21 to 27.

