WASHINGTON — A Senate committee voted Thursday to authorize subpoenas that could force the top executives at Facebook, Google and Twitter to testify at an upcoming congressional hearing, escalating lawmakers’ war with Silicon Valley over their policies to police content online.

The vote gives the Senate Commerce Committee the power to compel the testimony of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey if they don’t submit voluntarily. But it still marks a surprising bipartisan rebuke of the tech industry on the part of lawmakers long faulted for failing to hold top executives to account for their actions.

“These CEOs can make time to spend a few hours with the committee,” said Republican Sen. Roger Wicker (Miss..), the committee’s chairman, citing the need to explore the tech giants’ efforts to oversee “Americans’ speech at a critical time in our democratic process.”

Facebook and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Twitter declined to comment.

Wicker sought the three companies’ testimony as part of a broader look at Section 230, the portion of federal law that spares tech giants from being held liable for a wide array of activities – including the way they moderate their sites and services.

Democrats and Republicans alike question if the industry’s decades-old legal shield has outlived its usefulness, and some even have banded together to unveil a flurry of legislative proposals in recent months to reform it. But their loose consensus increasingly seems in jeopardy, as GOP lawmakers in particular continue to contend that Section 230 allows Facebook, Google and Twitter to censor conservatives online with impunity – a charge for which they have offered no evidence, and one the industry strongly denies.

On Thursday, Wicker raised allegations that social-media sites had engaged in “suppression of certain viewpoints” online, essentially “stifling the true diversity of political discourse on the Internet.” The comments triggered some trepidation among panel Democrats, led by Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, who urged her colleagues about the “chilling effect” their inquiry might have on the tech giants’ efforts to police their platforms.

The inquiry comes as the White House and Department of Justice similarly have escalated their campaign to whittle down the tech industry’s prized legal shield. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed a highly controversial executive order that could pave the way for federal regulators to oversee political speech on the internet. And the administration in September sought to encourage state attorneys general specifically to probe allegations of political bias.

