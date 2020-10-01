Arrests

9/5 at 12:14 p.m. Adam J. Dupuis, 27, listed as a transient, was arrested on Daniel P. Tuell Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on warrants and on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

9/5 at 4:10 p.m. Daniel Troen, 34, listed as a transient, was arrested on Fishermans Lane by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/6 at 10:05 p.m. Kevin Brennan, 64, listed as a transient, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/7 at 12:33 a.m. Nicholas Breed, 27, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was arrested on York Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), criminal speeding, operating to endanger and operating without a license.

9/8 at 4:29 p.m. Kevin Brennan, 64, listed as a transient, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

9/10 at 8:53 a.m. Anthony Nguyen, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Huntress Avenue by Officer Richard Mearn on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle.

9/10 at 9:04 a.m. Anthony Nguyen, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Huntress Avenue by Officer Andrew Nelson on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

9/10 at 12:37 p.m. Anthony Nguyen, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Huntress Avenue by Officer Richard Mearn on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/10 at 9:06 p.m. Elizabeth Coleman, 27, listed as a transient, was arrested on Wythburn Road by Officer Caleb Gray on a warrant and on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and refusing to submit to arrest.

9/11 at 1:08 p.m. David J. Pike, 32, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer David Stailing on a warrant.

Summonses

9/5 at 4:10 p.m. Jesse Brand, 33, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Fishermans Lane by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/5 at 9:24 p.m. Linda L. Nag, 28, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Sgt. Kevin Sager on charges of operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

9/6 at 8:01 p.m. Kristin J. Keef, 29, of Sweden, was issued a summons on Fishermans Lane by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of having a dog on the beach after permitted hours.

9/7 at 11:29 a.m. Michael Mainella, 55, of Falmouth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

9/8 at 8:11 a.m. A 13-year-old girl, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of permitting unlawful use. At the same time and place, a 15-year-old girl, of Dayton, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief and a 14-year-old girl, of Gorham, was issued a summons on charges of criminal mischief and operating without a license.

9/8 at 2:19 p.m. Kevin Brennan, 64, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

9/8 at 6:11 p.m. Rachel McIntosh, 30, of Auburn, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of permitting unlawful use and violating conditions of release.

9/9 at 2:42 a.m. Joshua W. Leclair, 33, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

9/11 at 4:19 p.m. Stanley Martin, 61, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of operating with a suspended license, attaching false plates and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

9/22 at 3:32 p.m. Assist EMS on Aviation Boulevard.

9/23 at 11:01 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Interstate 95.

9/23 at 3:01 p.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.

9/24 at 1:52 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Wallace Avenue.

9/24 at 8:37 p.m. Forest, woods or wildland fire on Interstate 295.

9/24 at 9:10 p.m. Cover assignment on Pillsbury Street.

9/25 at 1:18 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Chestnut Street.

9/25 at 4:13 p.m. Hazardous condition on Broadway.

9/25 at 6:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gorham Road.

9/26 at 1:57 a.m. Good intention call on Cleveland (Street or Circle not given).

9/26 at 9:54 a.m. Other service call on Brickhill Avenue.

9/26 at 12:57 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Margaret Street.

9/26 at 4:15 p.m. Authorized controlled burning on Heather Road.

9/27 at 3:17 a.m. False fire alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

9/27 at 9:25 a.m. Authorized controlled burning on High Street.

9/27 at 3:35 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street.

9/28 at 10:23 a.m. Cooking fire confined to container on Osprey Circle.

9/28 at 12:10 p.m. Cooking fire confined to container on Main Street.

9/28 at 1:47 p.m. False fire alarm on Waterman Drive.

9/28 at 2:37 p.m. Gas leak on Margaret Street.

9/28 at 5:42 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on George Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 64 calls from Sept. 22-28.

