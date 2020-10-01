BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting recently welcoming two new businesses to 148 Main St.

Kat Oliver, owner of Gloss Hair Parlor, has created a beautifully renovated, spacious salon at 148 Main St., according to a chamber press release. Gloss specializes in low-toxic color services, and offers a wide selection of non-toxic styling and hair care products. Oliver worked previously at Tulu Salon & Spa in Biddeford.

Kat Oliver is joined by her sister, Maggie Oliver, owner of Eastcraeft, a boutique featuring stylish women’s clothes in sizes small to 3x. Maggie opened her flagship location of Eastcraeft in Lisbon Falls in 2014, and the Biddeford store is her second location. To learn more about Eastcraeft or shop online go to www.Eastcraeft.com

The addition of Gloss Hair Parlor and Eastcraeft to downtown Biddeford continues the business growth and resurgence of the area, Chamber Executive Director Jim Labelle said.

For more information go to www.Eastcraeft.com and www.glossmaine.com, or find both businesses on Facebook.

