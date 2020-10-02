In the early hours of Oct. 2, President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for covid-19. Both are experiencing “mild symptoms.” At least three people who have been in close proximity to the president – Trump adviser Hope Hicks, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah – also have tested positive.

Over the last week, the president has debated Democratic nominee Joe Biden, hosted two rallies, participated in a dozen events and interacted with thousands of supporters and donors.

Here’s a look at where Trump has been for the last week.

Thursday, Oct. 1

The president had no public events on Thursday, Oct. 1. He did, however, travel to his Bedminster, N.J., golf club where he spoke at a fundraising committee reception and participated in a roundtable with supporters. It was not immediately clear how many people gathered at either of the events. White House aides were informed of Hicks’ positive result right before Trump’s helicopter took off for the trip, said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Oct. 2.

– – –

Wednesday, Sept. 30

President Trump spent the last day of September campaigning in Minnesota. He spoke to reporters gathered on the South Lawn while not wearing a mask before heading to Andrews Air Force Base. He then flew in to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where he was greeted by several politicians, and attended a private fundraising event in Shorewood, Minn. He then flew to Duluth, where he hosted a campaign rally.

Roughly 3,000 people attended the outdoor rally, according to local news reports. Photos from the event reveal that chairs were not distanced and masks were not required. The president did not wear a mask at any point during the event, including while tossing ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball caps into the crowd. It was not clear how many people attended the fundraiser, at a private home.

– – –

Tuesday, Sept. 29

President Trump traveled to Cleveland on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to participate in the first debate of the 2020 election. He and first lady Melania Trump- both sans-masks- waved to a crowd that had gathered as they left the White House. Neither the president nor his challenger former vice president Joe Biden or moderator Chris Wallace wore masks, although several other precautions against covid-19 were taken in advance of the 90-minute event. Several members of the audience – including all of Trump’s adult children – were spotted without masks.

– – –

Monday, Sept. 28

At least six people were close to the president during an outdoor event celebrating Lordstown Motors’s 2021 Endurance on Sept. 28, including Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns and the president’s trade adviser Peter Navarro. None of the men wore a mask.

The president also held a news conference in the Rose Garden where he spoke about the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy. He had a podium separate from the other speakers, which included Vice President Mike Pence and Brett Giroir, the federal health official overseeing testing. After Giroir demonstrated how the new test works, the president quipped, “Good luck. Hope you don’t test positive.”

– – –

Sunday, Sept. 27

After a trip to Trump National Golf Club in the morning of Sept. 27, the president held a news conference in the White House briefing room and hosted a reception for Gold Star families in the evening. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani were all on hand for the briefing, huddled in close proximity to one another. None of them wore a mask. The president also did not wear a mask, while speaking from the podium.

The reception for Gold Star families was closed to the press, but video and photos released by the White House showed a crowded East Room where people were not wearing masks or social distancing.

