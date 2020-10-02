SCARBOROUGH — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution is honoring businesses and individuals who have been serving the community on the frontlines throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “Heart and Soul of the Community” campaign highlights industries and their employees that have been most affected during the past months, like health care workers, grocers and delivery workers, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution said. The bank will feature these businesses and individuals on social media, print, radio, and television advertisements.

In Scarborough, Hospice of Southern Maine, Insightful Products, and Scarborough Animal Hospital have all been highlighted, said Brian Lee of Broadreach Public Communications. The bank plans to also feature several other organizations and people.

“The bank is also providing ‘thank-you’ meals and gifts from local restaurants and shops to show appreciation for the efforts of frontline workers,” Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution said.

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution wanted to put a focus on the instrumental work that frontline workers have been doing in local communities, John Mondor, AVP and marketing manager said.

While many might first think of health care workers when they think of the term “frontline,” the bank wanted to also shine light on other businesses, like grocery stores, he said.

“Our internal team worked and brainstormed with our creative agency, Kingspoke (based out of Portland), to come up with the concept,” Mondor said. “Our slogan is ‘In It Together,’ and they really understand the values of us (as) a mutual bank.”

The campaign lets frontline workers know that the bank and community is grateful for their efforts, said Bob Quentin, president and CEO of Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution.

“Frontline workers have kept our communities afloat during the pandemic, putting themselves at risk to help our communities continue moving forward,” he said. “They are still in need of our support and encouragement, and we want to let them know that we recognize and appreciate their sacrifices.”

This campaign is one positive action that the bank can do for individuals, Mondor said.

“I think for us being a community bank, this is what we’ve always been about,” he said. “We give a lot of money to nonprofits and to us it just seemed important to reach out to other members of the community, not necessarily just the nonprofits. It’s been a challenging period, so we wanted to reach out to businesses who have been impacted. We made the full circle where we will make purchases (at local businesses and restaurants). It helps everyone.”

People can see the campaign and local businesses highlighted through the project at www.sbsavings.bank/heart-and-soul.

Mondor said social media is an important aspect of the campaign and shows a community effort. Social media links are located on the campaign’s page.

“Additionally, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution recently partnered with the GoodCoin Foundation to implement its charitable giving platform, which will allow customers participating in online banking to directly donate to select organizations,” Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution said. “The bank plans to match up to $10,000 in donations to support the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution is also currently offering a customer-only coin exchange, and plans to match five percent of the total exchanged amount up to $25,000 in donations to local charities.”

