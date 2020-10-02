ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in his first college start, Zamir White ran for a pair of scores and No. 4 Georgia romped to a 27-6 victory over No. 7 Auburn on Saturday night in the first matchup of top-10 teams this season.

The Bulldogs (2-0) buried Auburn with a 24-0 blitz in the first half, extending their domination of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry.

Georgia kept the upper hand with a fourth straight victory over Auburn (1-1). The Bulldogs have won 13 of the last 16 meetings.

Bennett, a fourth-year junior, didn’t make any major mistakes while completing an efficient 17 of 28 passes, including a 21-yard touchdown to George Pickens.

Kearis Jackson was Bennett’s favorite receiver, hauling in nine catches for 147 yards.

(1) CLEMSON 41, VIRGINIA 23: Trevor Lawrence threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, two to Amari Rodgers, and the Tigers started 3-0 for the sixth straight season with a victory over the visiting Cavaliers (1-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast).

(2) ALABAMA 52, (13) TEXAS A&M 24: Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of deep throws to John Metchie III and an even longer one to Jaylen Waddle, and the Crimson Tide (2-0) romped past the Aggies (1-1) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(3) FLORIDA 38, SOUTH CAROLINA 24: Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading the Gators (2-0) past the Gamecocks (0-2) in Gainesville, Florida.

Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception.

TCU 33, (9) TEXAS 31: Quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun the Longhorns (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) in a game that had 26 penalties and ended when TCU (1-1, 1-1) took a safety as time ran out in Austin, Texas.

Texas looked primed for its second straight fourth-quarter comeback when Sam Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longhorns in scoring position. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1 with 2:32 to play.

Darwin Barlow ran 9 yards to pick up a big first down for the Horned Frogs. Duggan then took a deep snap all the way to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.

TCU is now 7-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

TULSA 34, (11) CENTRAL FLORIDA 26: Zach Smith threw three touchdown passes and Tulsa (1-1) erased an 18-point first-half deficit as it snapped a 21-game home winning streak for Central Florida (2-1).

(12) NORTH CAROLINA 26, BOSTON COLLEGE 22: Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying 2-point conversion with 45 seconds left as the visiting Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) held off the Eagles (2-1, 1-1).

(15) CINCINNATI 28, SOUTH FLORIDA 7: Gerrid Doaks ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Tre Tucker returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score and the Bearcats (3-0) had five interceptions in a victory over the Bulls (1-2) in Cincinnati.

ARKANSAS 21, (16) MISSISSIPPI STATE 14: Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times as the Razorbacks (1-1) broke a 20-game SEC losing streak by upsetting the Bulldogs (1-1) in Starkville, Mississippi.

(17) OKLAHOMA STATE 47, KANSAS 7: Shane Illingworth threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, Chuba Hubbard ran for 145 yards and two more scores, and the Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) routed the Jayhawks (0-3, 0-2) in Lawrence, Kansas.

IOWA STATE 37, (18) OKLAHOMA 30: Breece Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard run with 4:06 left, and Isheem Young intercepted Spencer Rattler in the end zone on Oklahoma’s final drive, giving the Cyclones (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) their first home win against the Sooners (1-2, 0-2) since 1960.

Oklahoma, beaten at home by Kansas State last week, lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 1999.

(20) LSU 41, VANDERBILT 7: Myles Brennan threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns and the Tigers (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening loss, beating the Commodores (0-2) in Nashville, Tennessee.

(21) TENNESSEE 35, MISSOURI 12: Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Volunteers (2-0) past the visiting Tigers (0-2) for the eighth straight win.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 30, (24) PITTSBURGH 29: Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and the Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) stunned the Panthers (3-1, 2-1) in Pittsburgh.

Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 411 yards and a touchdown and added two more on the ground, including a go-ahead score with 1:44 remaining.

SMU 30, (25) MEMPHIS 27: Chris Naggar kicked a 43-yard field goal with nine seconds left as the Mustangs (4-0) recovered against the visiting Tigers (1-1) after blowing an early three-touchdown lead.

