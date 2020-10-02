This week I’m providing my readers with a few quick recipes so they have time to get outside to enjoy the beautiful autumn weather. This trio of delights packs plenty of flavor and all the recipes are easy to double, halve or change up as needed.

For example, antipasto squares or triangles can be assembled using crescent roll dough, but you can also experiment with thawed puff pastry or your very own homemade pie pastry. Once you’ve decided on the outside, you can then focus on the inside. This easy-peasy sheet pan favorite can accommodate any of your favorite deli meats and cheeses, as well as a spicy component, if you wish. Jarred artichokes, thinly sliced tomatoes and pickled ingredients are all nice additions, as are spreads such as pesto, mustard and chutney.

One very important step is to be sure to drain and pat dry any moist ingredients such as (my favorite) banana peppers. Ditto with tomato slices and any deli meat that feels wet to the touch. Making this extra effort will ensure that the bottom crust of your creation doesn’t get soggy as it holds up the layers of all those savory ingredients.

And here’s a tip for the addictive cauliflower side dish: If you don’t want to spend money on pine nuts, toasted raw walnuts or almonds work just fine.

To end this super-simple meal, try this roasted fruit warm over vanilla ice cream, saving back a few spoonfuls to stir into your morning oatmeal or spread on toast. Add a sprinkle of nutmeg, too, if you like. And if you’d rather sweeten this bowl of autumn goodness with a generous splash of Maine maple syrup, I’m all for it!

Antipasto Squares

2 (8-ounce) tubes refrigerated crescent roll dough

1/2 pound shaved deli ham

1/4 pound pepperoni or hard salami, thinly sliced

1/2 pound sliced provolone

1/4 pound sliced mozzarella

1 cup (16-ounce) jar sliced pepperoncini, banana peppers or roasted red peppers

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning or oregano

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9-by-3-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Layer peppers on paper towels and pat dry.

Roll out one tube of crescent roll dough on a floured surface, pressing seams together. Transfer to baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and add filling ingredients in this order: pepperoni or salami, provolone, peppers, mozzarella and ham. (The wetter ingredients should be sandwiched between the drier ones.)

On the floured surface, roll out the remaining tube of crescent roll dough and place on top of layers. Seal edges with your fingers and a fork. Prick top crust, brush with olive oil and sprinkle with Parmesan and seasonings.

Bake until dough is golden and cooked through, about 25-30 minutes. (If dough is browning too quickly, cover with foil.) Allow to cool at least 15 minutes before slicing. Yield: 8 servings

Roasted Cauliflower with Garlic

1 head garlic cloves, separated and peeled

1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets

4 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup fresh parsley, minced

3 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place pine nuts in a dry frying pan and sauté over low heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until lightly browned. Set aside.

Cut larger garlic cloves in half lengthwise. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss cauliflower with garlic, 3 tablespoons oil, 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Spread to a single layer and roast 20-25 minutes, tossing at least twice, cooking until cauliflower is tender and garlic is lightly browned.

Transfer cauliflower, garlic and pan juices into a large bowl and add remaining olive oil, parsley, pine nuts, and lemon juice. Season to taste. Yield: 6 servings

Roasted Apples & Pears

Zest and juice of 2 large oranges

Zest and juice of 1 large lemon

3 pounds apples

3 pounds pears

1/4-1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the zest and juice of the citrus fruit in a heavy oven-proof pan such as a Dutch oven. Peel and quarter apples and pears then add them to the pot along with remaining ingredients. Cover and bake for 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours, until tender. Stir until mostly smooth but still slightly chunky. Serve warm. Yield: 6-8 servings

