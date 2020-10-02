This summer at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program has been marked by an abundance of beautiful produce from local farms thanks to its Farm to Pantry initiative.

Zucchini and summer squash filled the food bank in July and early August. Tomatoes packed produce bags through the end of September. As October begins, boxes of apples, pumpkins, and other squash signal the transition into fall. Plentiful carrots, eggplants, greens, and more also arrived at the food bank over the past several months.

Thanks to this bounty, MCHPP has given out beautiful fresh produce through several programs. Volunteers fill bags with a variety of fruits and vegetables for the food and mobile pantries. Boxes of food delivered to medically homebound clients through the Pantry to Pantry program also include a nice selection of farm food. The soup kitchen turns the produce into delicious meals and gives out even more fruits and veggies at the door.

MCHPP’s Farm to Pantry initiative, which launched earlier this year, committed $40,000 to purchasing fresh produce and protein directly from Maine farmers. This program is made possible by generous donations, including a grant from The Elmina B Sewall Foundation. The partnership supports our local farmers and brings more fresh produce to our community.

Several local farms are sending this beautiful produce, including Crystal Spring Farm (Brunswick), Six River Farm (Bowdoinham), Stonecipher Farm (Bowdoinham), Two Coves Farm (Harpswell), and Whatley Farm (Topsham). This program is a great opportunity to support the sustainability of their farms and to share their delicious food with Mainers. Local farms have always shown care for our community through donating food. We are excited for this opportunity to show them the same care and support and to continue feeding our community.

Local community gardens, gleaners, and home gardeners also provide a steady stream of produce for MCHPP. Since 2012, the Common Good Garden through Brunswick Topsham Land Trust has donated all the food grown from one of their plots to the food bank. They grow winter squash, onions, and carrots for Thanksgiving bags, rotating other crops each year. This summer, the Common Good Garden grew and harvested 135 heirloom tomato plants donated by Whatley Farm.

These partnerships with local farms and gardens contributed to a very successful summer. MCHPP is incredibly thankful for all the food and support we have received from our community. Food insecurity will likely continue to rise through the fall and winter, and the food from our farms and gardens will be more needed than ever.

The changing seasons bring an influx of hardier produce like squash, root vegetables, and apples. A unique challenge of the fall and winter will be storage, as these fruits and vegetables last much longer than summer produce. MCHPP will continue to work closely with local farms to spread out deliveries so that both MCHPP and the farms can store as much produce as possible. We are so grateful for our partnerships with farms and gardens that provide a secure and reliable source of food for our community in these uncertain times.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program offers dignity and empowerment by providing all members of our community with access to healthy food. Services include prepared meals, grocery distribution on-site, at local schools, and satellite locations in Harpswell and Lisbon Falls. The MCHPP food pantry – located at 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick – is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday evenings 4-6 p.m.; and Saturdays from noon 3 p.m.; the Soup Kitchen serves freshly made to-go meals on Mondays–Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturdays noon to 1:30 p.m. MCHPP is a recipient of the Service Enterprise Certificate, in recognition for its strong volunteer base who work seven days a week to ensure that our neighbors are well fed.

For more information please visit www.mchpp.org.

Caroline Daigle is the program coordinator for the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

