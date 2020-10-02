WINDHAM — Alyvia Caruso’s goal with 8:17 remaining in the fourth quarter lifted Gorham to a 2-1 win over Windham in an SMAA field hockey game Friday.

Carissa O’Connell staked Windham (1-1) to a 1-0 halftime lead, scoring with 4:31 remaining in the first quarter.

Gorham’s Sophie Gagne tied it early in the third quarter.

Kiana Webster recorded six saves for Windham, while Maeve Donnelly stopped 14 shots for the Rams (2-0).

GIRLS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 1, CHEVERUS 0: Elizabeth Littell’s goal early in the second half held up as the Bulldogs (2-0) defeated the Stags (1-1) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Caroline Lerch made five saves for Portland. Neve Cawley recorded eight saves for Cheverus.

BOYS’ SOCCER

SCARBOROUGH 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Jarod Glidden set up Zander Haskell for the only goal as the Red Storm (2-0) topped the Scots (0-2) in Scarborough.

