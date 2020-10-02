Dance team wins

The Maine Dance Center recently attended a competition, finishing out the 2019-2020 season. They scored all high gold and above (mostly platinum scores). Senior Catherine Tibbetts received platinum pro, which was the highest score of the team. To support the Elite Dance team, shop at 302 Nutrition located on Route 302 in the Raymond plaza to contribute to the team’s current fundraiser. A portion of proceeds from sales of The Elite Aloe Freshie drink will go toward the fundraiser now until Oct. 31.

Scouting in Raymond

Raymond BSA Scouting Troops 800 and 851 are taking the opportunity to safely meet this fall for weekly meetings and events with proper COVID protocols. The troops meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Although meetings are usually at Raymond Village Community Church at 27 Main St., the troops have been taking their meetings and events outside, so contact a scoutmaster for the weekly location. Troop 800 is an all-boys troop and Troup 851 is all girls. Contact Scoutmaster Mike Nadeau at [email protected] for Troup 800 and Scoutmaster Jeff Messer at [email protected] for Troop 851.

Local 4-H classes

4-H Community Education of Cumberland County is holding virtual programming this fall. A free, virtual Maker Monday series will be held once a month October through December with seasonally themed crafts for ages 5-18. A new special interest club, Mars Base Camp, will be held two Saturday mornings and two Thursday evenings in October, for ages 8-14. The kit for this is $12 per family and each is designed for up to four youth. For more information or to register, visit: extension.umaine.edu/cumberland/4h/maker-series/. These are open to anyone in Cumberland County. For questions or to inquire about cost assistance, contact Sara Conant at [email protected]

Family fun festival

A family fun, fitness and film festival will be held at Raymond’s Tassel Top Park on Oct. 8. The event includes games, yoga on the beach, sessions of mindfulness, a scavenger hunt, entertainment and a twilight showing of the movie “The Princess Bride.” The Snack Shack will be open for purchases of popcorn, drinks and candy. This will be a free event that features a prevention/recovery resource fair for staying healthy, NARCAN samples, demonstrations and more. Masks will be handed out upon arrival. Remember to properly wear masks when social distancing is not an option. This event is sponsored by Be the Influence, Raymond Parks and Recreation, Windham Parks and Recreation and the 360 Strategy.

Free weekend meals

Windham/Raymond School Nutrition Program is not only providing school meals Monday through Friday, but they are also giving weekend meals to families who need them. Meals for the weekend can be picked up on Friday each week and can be ordered on the Nutrislice app. Each child, up to age 18, can get a weekend meal bag. Reach out to [email protected] for more information or with questions.

Alissa Messer

