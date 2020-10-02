I am proud to endorse Democratic candidate Anne Carney for Maine State Senate District 29.

It is clear that our community matters to Anne. When a scholarship fund was created for South Portland students, Anne quietly contributed significantly, providing opportunity for a graduate who may not otherwise have access to higher education.

As a state representative, Anne advocated for and worked on far-reaching legislation, including children’s health coverage and broadband access. She succeeded in passing LD 2033, ground-breaking legislation, protecting our citizens from negligent oil industry practices.

Anne’s legal background gives power to her human rights and environmental protection advocacy and gives us a powerful voice in state government. Her commitment shines through in all of her work. As a human rights and environmental advocate, I urge you to vote for Democratic candidate Anne Carney for Senate on Nov. 3.

April Caricchio

South Portland City Council member

