At a time when rudeness and lies have come to be expected from our leaders, it is good to see a candidate who has an honest, people-centered agenda. Lisa Savage, free from corporate money and power mongering, has a wise and workable plan. Her Senate campaign promotes reductions of medical costs, high-priced education, bloated military spending and the response to the climate crises.

Lisa stands a good chance of winning due to ranked-choice voting that allows us to vote for our first choice and for others in the order we prefer. She is an intelligent and responsible choice for the senate.

Ed McCartan

Brunswick

