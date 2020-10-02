We met Jonathan Anderson and his family when we moved to Scarborough (and back to Maine) in 2017. We were immediately struck by his dedication and concern for his family, neighbors, our schools and the evolving needs of the town of Scarborough.

We believe Jonathan, with his strong background in policy, process and finance, will work hard to create a culture of accountability and smart growth in our town. We have found Jonathan to be a thoughtful decision maker, someone who actively listens with a sincere interest and concern for both people and town events. In these last three and a half years we have remained impressed by his continued involvement and commitment to finding positive solutions.

We feel fortunate to have Jonathan and his family as neighbors in Scarborough and look forward to voting for him as a reasonable and dedicated voice on the Scarborough Town Council. Please vote for Jonathan Anderson. Your voice will be heard.

Darlene and Mike Cronin

Scarborough

