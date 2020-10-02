I am a Maine senior supporting Democrat Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate.
There is a time when every senior must step aside and let the next generation take our place in the workforce. Susan Collins has been a senator for 24 years. That is enough. It is time for the voters of Maine to elect a capable younger person with energy and new ideas.
As a grandmother, I am dismayed by income inequality and the erosion of our middle class, exacerbated by tax laws that favor the wealthy. I want my grandchildren to earn a living wage and have access to health care.
I want them to breathe clean air and drink safe water, and grow up in a country committed to reducing climate disruption.
I want my grandchildren to have leaders who do not inflame prejudices and passions against others.
Sara Gideon’s temperament, commitment and experience will promote these goals.
Natalie West
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Faith Notes: Praying the psalms
-
Mainely Media
Campaign highlights those who give ‘Heart and Soul’
-
Scarborough Leader
Safe Passage holds virtual global event
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: Oct. 2
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Education foundation helps get Brunswick kids outdoors
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.