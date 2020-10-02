I am a Maine senior supporting Democrat Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate.

There is a time when every senior must step aside and let the next generation take our place in the workforce. Susan Collins has been a senator for 24 years. That is enough. It is time for the voters of Maine to elect a capable younger person with energy and new ideas.

As a grandmother, I am dismayed by income inequality and the erosion of our middle class, exacerbated by tax laws that favor the wealthy. I want my grandchildren to earn a living wage and have access to health care.

I want them to breathe clean air and drink safe water, and grow up in a country committed to reducing climate disruption.

I want my grandchildren to have leaders who do not inflame prejudices and passions against others.

Sara Gideon’s temperament, commitment and experience will promote these goals.

Natalie West

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: