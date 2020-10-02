Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana and everyone who has dedicated themselves to preparing for school year 2020-2021 deserve our appreciation and support. Their efforts to make our schools safe are herculean and deserved months, not weeks, to plan and execute. Simultaneously, they developed Remote Academy from scratch. A school for 1,000 students, pre-K through 9, that should take a year of planning; they had weeks.

As a parent of two elementary students in Remote Academy, I am impressed by the improvements over last spring’s classes. The tools are streamlined, teachers are more comfortable teaching online. The schedule engages the students and connects them with their peers. I’m optimistic.

It’s not perfect. We have families without devices for their children; students who need supports that aren’t provided. So, the work is not done. Some is not in our control: Supplies are scarce, and some are “next on the list.” It couldn’t be done all at once. I am confident, given the care demonstrated throughout this process, and the response of Superintendent Botana to feedback, that these issues will be addressed.

We are in a pandemic. There are districts in this country that haven’t started school yet. It is a small miracle our schools are open.

We are fortunate to have the leadership, talent and dedication we have in PPS – at all levels. With all of us pitching in, sharing our needs respectfully, and a little patience, we will get there. We will look back in June and say, “We did it together.” We can and we will.

Anna Fincke

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: