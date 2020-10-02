Maine has been known for its independence for decades but may be on the precipice of forgoing it.

Republican Susan Collins has been named the most bipartisan senator for the last seven years running. She has been the virtual definition of independence in the Senate, frustrating both parties.

No one can provide our state the considerations that Sen. Collins, known for her legendary hard work and meticulous research, can. Her vast influence with members of both parties is crucial to Maine. It would be impossible to calculate the number of businesses and jobs she saved through her Paycheck Protection Program efforts and authorship.

Mainers have a choice. We can vote in a novice senator who will be beholden and loyal to a strict party line determined in large states that care little about Maine. Or, we can re-elect a strong, independent senator for Maine in Susan Collins with outsized influential and leadership roles.

Peter Anastos

Yarmouth

