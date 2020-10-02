Maine has been known for its independence for decades but may be on the precipice of forgoing it.
Republican Susan Collins has been named the most bipartisan senator for the last seven years running. She has been the virtual definition of independence in the Senate, frustrating both parties.
No one can provide our state the considerations that Sen. Collins, known for her legendary hard work and meticulous research, can. Her vast influence with members of both parties is crucial to Maine. It would be impossible to calculate the number of businesses and jobs she saved through her Paycheck Protection Program efforts and authorship.
Mainers have a choice. We can vote in a novice senator who will be beholden and loyal to a strict party line determined in large states that care little about Maine. Or, we can re-elect a strong, independent senator for Maine in Susan Collins with outsized influential and leadership roles.
Peter Anastos
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Mainely Media
Campaign highlights those who give ‘Heart and Soul’
-
Scarborough Leader
Safe Passage holds virtual global event
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: Oct. 2
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Education foundation helps get Brunswick kids outdoors
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Vote for Caterina, Cloutier, McGee in Scarborough
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.