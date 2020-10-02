In the upcoming election, I will vote for Sara Gideon, not Susan Collins. Here’s why:
It is of grave importance that the Democrats win a majority in the U.S. Senate. Under Mitch McConnell, the Senate has lost any semblance of the deliberative body it once was. The Senate with a Republican majority is an embarrassment, particularly in its failure to adequately address the scope of the pandemic.
And I will not vote for someone who has remained silent as President Trump has undermined public confidence in our electoral process. As Trump speaks about not accepting the results of the election, undermines confidence in mail-in ballots, fails to call out Russian disinformation campaigns and speaks of stopping vote counting if it’s not completed on Election Day, Collins does not speak out.
Our country faces one of the most dangerous moments in our history. Collins, in her silence, should be voted out of office.
Patrick Phillips
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Faith Notes: Praying the psalms
-
Mainely Media
Campaign highlights those who give ‘Heart and Soul’
-
Scarborough Leader
Safe Passage holds virtual global event
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: Oct. 2
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Education foundation helps get Brunswick kids outdoors
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.